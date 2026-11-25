Ramdev, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri clear air, urge Sanatan Dharma unity
Yoga guru Ramdev and Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have cleared the air after a recent controversy about remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.
Speaking in Haridwar, Ramdev called for unity within Sanatan Dharma and made it clear he sees Shastri as both a disciple, a younger brother, and like a son, showing there is no bad blood between them.
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri calls Ramdev mahapurush
The drama started when videos of Shastri's comments went viral, sparking criticism over supposed differences between the two deities.
Instead of firing back, Shastri said he took Ramdev's words as guidance from an elder, not criticism.
He added that he respects Ramdev deeply, calling him "He is a 'mahapurush' (great soul)." and still considers him a guiding figure.