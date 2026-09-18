Ramesh Chennithala forms anti-narcotics team after 10,918 cases in Keralam
Keralam just pulled off a major anti-drug sweep with Operation Toofan, registering 10,918 cases and arresting 11,776 people.
Launched to fight the state's ongoing anti-drug drive, the mission is now getting even tougher as Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala brings in a new Anti-Narcotics Investigation Team.
Putta Vimaladitya to head anti-narcotics team
The new team will target high-value drug cases that cross state and international borders, with bases in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode under Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya, the nodal officer of Operation Toofan, who would head the new investigation team.
Recent wins include seizing 23.925kg of MDMA and busting a major network whose accused remained in hiding across around 10 states.
Keralam's police say they're all in on breaking up these dangerous networks to keep communities safer.