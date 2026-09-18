Ramesh Chennithala forms anti-narcotics team after 10,918 cases in Keralam

The new team will target high-value drug cases that cross state and international borders, with bases in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode under Inspector General Putta Vimaladitya, the nodal officer of Operation Toofan, who would head the new investigation team.

Recent wins include seizing 23.925kg of MDMA and busting a major network whose accused remained in hiding across around 10 states.

Keralam's police say they're all in on breaking up these dangerous networks to keep communities safer.