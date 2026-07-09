Ramesh Mhatre arrested after allegedly assaulting doctor at Kalyan hospital
Ramesh Mhatre, a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman doctor and staff at a Kalyan civic hospital.
The clash happened when doctors advised moving a newborn for better care, and a viral video shows Mhatre and his group roughing up hospital staff, sparking plenty of public anger.
Mhatre denies assault, says pushed phone
After the incident, services at two local hospitals were put on hold.
Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others following pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which pushed for action.
While police are investigating, Mhatre has denied any assault, saying he only pushed the doctor's phone, and has since been hospitalized himself with health complaints after his arrest.
Some are now questioning whether he's getting special treatment.