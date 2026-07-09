Ramesh Mhatre arrested after allegedly assaulting doctor at Kalyan hospital

Mhatre denies assault, says pushed phone

After the incident, services at two local hospitals were put on hold.

Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others following pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which pushed for action.

While police are investigating, Mhatre has denied any assault, saying he only pushed the doctor's phone, and has since been hospitalized himself with health complaints after his arrest.

Some are now questioning whether he's getting special treatment.