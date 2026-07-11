Ramesh Mhatre held 4 days' custody after allegedly assaulting doctor
Former Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been sent to four days' police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman doctor at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli.
The dispute reportedly started over a patient's treatment.
Mhatre first tried to dodge arrest by getting admitted for chest pain, but doctors cleared him for custody.
Court decision spurs calls for protections
The court said police need time to investigate what really happened and why.
Medical groups like the Indian Medical Association welcomed the move, saying it is about time health care workers get better protection from violence.
Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political debate and calls for stricter laws against attacks on doctors, with some leaders criticizing how public figures are handled in such cases.