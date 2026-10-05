Ramesh Mhatre surrenders in Thane hospital doctors assault case

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others turned themselves in to a Thane court after the Supreme Court canceled their bail.

They're accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labor ward of Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli in Thane district on July 6.

The top court's move reversed a previous High Court order that had let them stay out on bail.