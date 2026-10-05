Ramesh Mhatre surrenders in Thane hospital doctors assault case
India
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three others turned themselves in to a Thane court after the Supreme Court canceled their bail.
They're accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labor ward of Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli in Thane district on July 6.
The top court's move reversed a previous High Court order that had let them stay out on bail.
Ramesh Mhatre sent to Adharwadi jail
After surrendering, Mhatre and his associates were sent to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan.
The Supreme Court made it clear: violence against medical staff isn't the way to handle complaints about treatment.
For context, Mhatre already has 18 cases against him, and another accused is still in custody from this incident.