Rameswaram fishermen strike after 3 boats seized and 29 jailed
India
Fishermen in Rameswaram have kicked off a strike after three boats were seized and jailed 29 Indian fishermen.
With more than 500 boats anchored and regular fishing halted, the protest highlights growing frustration over repeated arrests: some fishermen have been locked up for up to two years.
Fishermen demand release, India-Sri-Lanka talks
The protesters are urging both state and central governments to step in and secure their release.
They are also pushing for India-Sri Lanka fishing talks to restart after a decade-long pause, hoping this will finally address ongoing cross-border tensions.
Organizers say they will escalate with a hunger strike.