Rampaging elephant kills 22 in Jharkhand; search operation underway

What's happening now?

Among the victims were four members of one family in Babaria village.

Since the last attack on January 9, over 100 forest personnel, with assistance from specialists from neighboring states and using drones, have been searching for the elephant.

Forest officials say the animal was in "musth"—a period when male elephants become highly aggressive—causing panic among locals, who are staying indoors, moving to safer higher ground or communal shelters, and lighting bonfires to stay safe.

This tragedy highlights ongoing clashes between humans and wildlife in Jharkhand.