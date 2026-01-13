Rampaging elephant kills 22 in Jharkhand

Ongoing search and safety measures

The rampage continued with seven people—five from one family—killed on January 6-7 in Sowan village.

Despite three failed attempts to tranquilize it, the elephant keeps moving up to 30km daily, making capture tough for over 80 rescue personnel using drones for tracking.

Authorities have handed out torches and firecrackers for safety, evacuated high-risk areas, and even canceled trains as they work to protect residents while searching for the animal.