Ranchi man Ramprasad Ghosh missing after Nepal flash floods
India
A 41-year-old man from Ranchi, Ramprasad Ghosh, has gone missing after severe floods hit Nepal. He was working in Kathmandu on a hydropower project and last spoke to his family on August 25, just before the flash floods on August 26, that have left 177 dead and thousands still unaccounted for.
His family hasn't been able to reach him since.
Family urges governments, Indian embassy notified
Ghosh's father and sister-in-law say his workplace is where he was working, so they've reached out to both state and central authorities, urging both the state and central governments to trace Ramprasad and ensure his safe rescue from flood-hit Nepal.
The Jharkhand migrant control room shared his details with the Indian Embassy in Nepal, hoping he'll be found soon, as search operations continue.