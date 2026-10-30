Randeep and son die after fall in Greater Noida West
India
A 40-year-old man, Randeep, and his 11-year-old son lost their lives after falling from the 23rd floor of their apartment in Greater Noida West early Friday morning.
Residents alerted police around 4am and police arrived to confirm the tragedy.
Both parents worked as section officers at the Delhi Secretariat.
Ladder mishap while picking flowers
According to police, Randeep was using a ladder to help his son pick flowers from a tree near their balcony when things went wrong: the boy lost his balance and fell, and Randeep slipped trying to save him.
Authorities said no suspicious circumstances have been found so far, and further investigation is underway.