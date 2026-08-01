Randeep Hooda visits flood-hit Assam while Adil Hussain explores aid

This year's monsoon floods have hit hard: over 190,000 people across several districts are affected, with more than 13,000 now living in relief camps.

Major rivers are still above danger levels, and sadly, 82 lives have been lost so far.

Actor Adil Hussain spoke up about the recurring disaster (his own relatives were impacted), and he's teaming up with singer Papon to explore ways they can help too.