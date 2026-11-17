Rangareddy arrests after alleged assault on hearing and speech-impaired woman
Two men in Telangana's Rangareddy district have been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman who has hearing and speech impairments.
The incident happened late at night when the accused offered her a ride home in an auto-rickshaw but instead took her elsewhere and attacked her.
Survivor reported assault November 16
The survivor reported the crime on November 16, leading to quick police action and the arrest of both suspects.
Investigators say she had a previous connection with one of the men, and a financial dispute may be linked to the case.
Police shared that the woman is married and has two teenage children.