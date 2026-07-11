Ranjana Prakash Desai to head 9-member West Bengal UCC panel

West Bengal panel studies Assam models

The group includes former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy, current and retired Indian Administrative Service officers (IAS), legal experts, and academics.

They'll be reviewing models from other states like Assam before the bill is introduced in the assembly session this August.

The government says expert input is key because the UCC is complicated.

This move also follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's earlier promise to roll out the UCC within six months of taking office as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign pledges.