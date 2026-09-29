Ranjanben Panchal's viral video rescues 14 Gujarat pilgrims in Kedarnath
India
14 pilgrims from Gujarat, stuck in Kedarnath for two days after heavy rains and landslides, were rescued on Monday, all thanks to a heartfelt video by 52-year-old Ranjanben Panchal from Surat.
Her message quickly went viral, catching the attention of authorities and leading to a prompt rescue.
Helicopter airlift rescues Kedarnath pilgrims
The group began their pilgrimage from Ahmedabad on September 21 but got trapped when landslides blocked their way back.
Panchal's emotional video, filmed in tough conditions, led to a helicopter airlift that brought everyone to safety. Afterward, the group continued on to Badrinath.
The whole episode shows how social media can drive real action during emergencies and reminds us just how challenging Himalayan travel can get when the weather turns rough.