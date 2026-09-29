Ranjanben Panchal's viral video rescues 14 Gujarat pilgrims in Kedarnath

The group began their pilgrimage from Ahmedabad on September 21 but got trapped when landslides blocked their way back.

Panchal's emotional video, filmed in tough conditions, led to a helicopter airlift that brought everyone to safety. Afterward, the group continued on to Badrinath.

The whole episode shows how social media can drive real action during emergencies and reminds us just how challenging Himalayan travel can get when the weather turns rough.