Ranveer Brar says New Delhi BRICS summit served vegetarian menu

At this year's BRICS summit in New Delhi, leaders of all 11 BRICS members, representatives of 10 partner countries, and heads of institutions including the WHO, WTO, AIIB and New Development Bank were served a fully vegetarian menu.

Chef Ranveer Brar commented on the vegetarian menu, saying he wanted to avoid any food controversies given that some countries eat beef and some countries eat pork.

As Brar put it, "You want to serve food that stays away from controversy."