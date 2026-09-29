Ranveer Brar says New Delhi BRICS summit served vegetarian menu
At this year's BRICS summit in New Delhi, leaders of all 11 BRICS members, representatives of 10 partner countries, and heads of institutions including the WHO, WTO, AIIB and New Development Bank were served a fully vegetarian menu.
Chef Ranveer Brar commented on the vegetarian menu, saying he wanted to avoid any food controversies given that some countries eat beef and some countries eat pork.
As Brar put it, "You want to serve food that stays away from controversy."
Summit concluded with New Delhi Declaration
Brar also said this was a chance to highlight the vegetarian food of our country, and the summit drew leaders of all 11 BRICS members, and the summit also brought together representatives of 10 partner countries (even U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was there) and wrapped up with the New Delhi Declaration, a 140-point document covering global governance, peace and security, trade, finance, technology, health and climate.