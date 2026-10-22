Rao Tula Ram flyover in Delhi closed until Oct 25
India
Heads up, Delhi commuters! The Old Rao Tula Ram flyover (linking IGI Airport and Vasant Vihar) is closed until October 25 after major cracks were found.
Traffic has been rerouted to the service road, so expect delays if you're heading that way.
The closure came after damage was spotted on Wednesday, and safety is the top priority right now.
Flyover reopening hoped by Oct 26
Repair work is underway, with hopes to reopen the flyover by October 26 once the concrete sets.
In the meantime, Google Maps will help steer you around the closure, and Gurugram Traffic Police recommend using NH-48 or Dwarka Expressway as alternatives.
If you're traveling in this area, planning ahead can save you some hassle.
Traffic cops are out there helping manage things until everything's back to normal.