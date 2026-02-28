Rare Forest Owlet spotted in MP's Kuno after 113 years

Endangered species and its significance

The Forest Owlet is a daytime hunter and is listed as endangered by the IUCN, with only about 250-999 adults left in the wild.

Until now, it was mainly found in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Spotting one at Kuno gives conservationists hope that other rare species might make a comeback too—a point highlighted by MP's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who called it 'a significant event for biodiversity conservation in India' and linked it to the progress of the cheetah project.