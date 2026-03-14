Rare plant rediscovered in India after nearly 189 years
Scientists just found a rare plant called Henckelia monophylla in Arunachal Pradesh, nearly 189 years after it was last seen.
This little herb grows in moist forests and stands out with its simple leaves and tubular flowers.
Rediscovering a lost species
Finding H. monophylla again is a big deal for plant science, especially since the Eastern Himalayas keep surprising researchers with new discoveries, like Hoya nagaensis, reported last month (February 2026).
Each find reminds us how much there is still to learn about our planet's biodiversity.
Importance of conservation
This rediscovery shows why ongoing fieldwork and conservation are so important in places like Arunachal Pradesh.
As Chief Minister Pema Khandu put it, these efforts highlight the region's unique ecological richness and add to global botanical knowledge.