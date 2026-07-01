Rashmi Savita received ₹20.98cr tax notice, says IDs misused
India
A college student from Unnao, Rashmi Savita, was shocked to get an income tax summons over transactions totaling ₹20.98 crore.
She says she had no idea about any of this and believes her Aadhaar and PAN cards were used by a fake company in Delhi, RS Enterprises, without her knowledge.
Rashmi Savita reported misuse to authorities
Rashmi's family, who live modestly and have no ties to big business, say they're just as surprised.
She's already told the tax department what happened and filed a formal complaint online.
Rashmi has also asked the police to investigate who used her identity, stating she had no knowledge of the firm or business.