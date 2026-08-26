Rasuwa district floods leave about 400 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims unaccounted
India
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa District, leaving around 400 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims unaccounted for.
The flooding, triggered by water from Tibet, wiped out villages and damaged one of the key pilgrimage routes.
Rescue teams are on the ground, with India pitching in to support Nepal's response.
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Nepal route hit
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a major spiritual journey for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers.
Pilgrims travel tough mountain routes (often through Nepal), facing high altitudes and harsh weather.
Of all the routes to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, the Nepal path has been hit hardest by these floods.