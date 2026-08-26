Rasuwa flash floods leave at least 8 dead, 384 missing
Flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district hard, leaving at least eight people dead and 384 travelers missing, including 105 Indian nationals.
The sudden water surge from Tibet has put both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on high alert for possible flooding along rivers like the Gandak.
Authorities are watching the situation closely as officials in Nepal continue monitoring the flood situation.
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh warn Gandak residents
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has set up a high-level committee to track developments.
People living near the Gandak River have been told to stay alert and follow official instructions.
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants districts like Maharajganj and Kushinagar fully prepped for emergencies.
Bihar is urging everyone in low-lying areas to avoid riverbanks and stick to official updates for safety, while Uttar Pradesh has put districts on alert.