Rasuwa floods leave around 400 missing, Narendra Modi pledges support
India
After severe flash floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi has promised India's full support.
Around 400 people are missing, including 105 Indians and 37 nonresident Indians, with villages near the Tibet border swept through and damaged critical infrastructure.
Nepal: many missing were Indian pilgrims
Modi reached out to Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, offering condolences for the lives lost.
He highlighted the strong India-Nepal partnership, saying, "Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts."
Many of those missing were Indian pilgrims headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.