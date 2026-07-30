Rat steals diamond-studded gold jewelry worth ₹10L in Tumakuru
India
Here's something you don't see every day: a rat managed to swipe diamond-studded gold jewelry worth about ₹10 lakh from a store in Tumakuru, Karnataka.
The staff were puzzled when they found items missing but no signs of a break-in, and the CCTV footage revealed the unlikely thief: a rat dragging away the ornaments one by one.
Employees recover jewelry from rat burrow
Following the trail, employees dug up the rat's burrow and recovered everything, 10 diamond-studded rings and three necklaces.
The theft was caught on camera, and now it's making waves across social media.