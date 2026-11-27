Raul John Aju, 16, meets Putin at AI Journey 2026
Raul John Aju, the 16-year-old "AI Kid of India," just had a major moment: he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow.
From making his first video at age nine to now meeting Vladimir Putin, it's been quite a journey for this young innovator.
Aju advises Kerala and Dubai governments
Aju started building robots at 12 and has already created more than 10 AI tools. He even advises the Kerala and Dubai governments on using AI in public services.
Inspired by his dad's tech job, he founded AI Realm Technologies and now works alongside his father (who brings experience from Amazon) to make people's lives easier, so that they can just use a QR code to pay for things, if they don't have a credit or debit card.