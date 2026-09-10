RBL Bank NCMC accepted for Bengaluru Namma Metro, BMTC busses
India
Good news for Bengaluru commuters: you can now use a single RBL Bank National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to pay for both Namma Metro rides and BMTC busses.
The card is all about making travel smoother and less of a headache.
BMTC launches Namma BMTC App 2.0
BMTC also rolled out the Namma BMTC Mobile App 2.0, which lets you buy bus tickets, Metro QR tickets, track your bus live, and plan journeys, all in one place.
You can pay with UPI or wallets in Kannada or English.
Both the card and app aim to make switching between bus and Metro super simple for everyone.