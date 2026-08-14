'Received divine order from Waheguru': What Sukhbir Badal's attacker said 

Singh, who took sanyas in 2023, was a lawyer working at a corporate firm in Mumbai before becoming a Nihang sevadar at the Nanded gurdwara.

He had left behind his wife and daughter.

The police officer who interrogated him said he didn't appear to have premeditated this attack.

"He claims that he felt from within that he should attack Badal and has given multiple reasons like the condition of Punjab and the drug issues there," an officer said.