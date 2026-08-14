'Received divine order from Waheguru': What Sukhbir Badal's attacker said
What's the story
The Nihang Sikh who attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with a kirpan on Thursday told the police that he carried out the attack after receiving aadesh (divine order) from "Waheguru." He claimed he received the order while praying at the Nanded gurdwara. Badal was attacked with a kirpan by Jaspal Singh at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday as he was descending the gurdwara steps.
Accused's profile
Singh acted alone, didn't premeditate the attack
Singh, who took sanyas in 2023, was a lawyer working at a corporate firm in Mumbai before becoming a Nihang sevadar at the Nanded gurdwara.
He had left behind his wife and daughter.
The police officer who interrogated him said he didn't appear to have premeditated this attack.
"He claims that he felt from within that he should attack Badal and has given multiple reasons like the condition of Punjab and the drug issues there," an officer said.
Medical update
Badal undergoes surgery, stable
According to the Indian Express, the police officer also said that it appeared the accused acted alone, confirming his earlier claim that he attacked Badal on the "spur of the moment."
Badal underwent surgery at Yashosai Hospital for a tendon injury and is now stable.
Addressing the attack on Friday, he alleged that it was part of a "larger conspiracy" to disturb peace in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Legal proceedings
Nihang booked under several sections
A police officer, who was injured while protecting Badal, is also stable and out of danger.
Police officer Santosh Kendre was part of Badal's special protection unit.
Singh has been booked under several sections, including attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty.
He will be produced before the court on Friday for police custody.