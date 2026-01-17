Record crowds expected at Prayagraj's Magh Mela
On January 18, 2026, Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam will be packed for Mauni Amavasya—the biggest bathing day of the Magh Mela.
Organizers expect about 3.5 crore people just on this one day, and the state government expects more than 15 crore visitors overall.
How they're handling the massive crowd
To keep things running smoothly, authorities have built a new 600-foot ghat and expanded space across 24 ghats.
The fair is split into three zones to help with crowd flow, and pilgrims from some areas are being sent to outer spots.
Over 3,800 busses will run for visitors, but vehicles aren't allowed near the main area—so everyone's walking in.
Security and tech upgrades
With more than 15,000 police officers on duty—including a strong presence right at the Sangam—safety is top priority.
There are now over 1,500 AI-powered CCTV cameras keeping watch and teams are using satellite phones to stay connected.
Revenue staff will also monitor crowd spacing closely so everyone can celebrate safely.