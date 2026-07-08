Record rainfall in Maharashtra's Western Ghats and Sahyadri disrupts transport
From July 6-8, Maharashtra's Western Ghats and Sahyadri ranges saw record-breaking rainfall, leading to landslides, floods, and major transport disruptions.
Places like Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Tamhini, and Bhira were drenched with over 600mm of rain for three days straight, enough to shut down key roads and even the busy Mumbai-Pune rail link.
IMD reports Lonavala got 1,290mm
According to the IMD, Lonavala got a staggering 1,290mm of rain in just two days (that's more than double the usual!), while Bhira and Mahabaleshwar weren't far behind.
The region's unique hills make it one of India's wettest spots: Tamhini even rivals Cherrapunji in July.
This extreme weather is a reminder of how vital these mountains are for water supply, and how quickly things can grind to a halt when nature goes big.