Record rainfall in Maharashtra's Western Ghats and Sahyadri disrupts transport

IMD reports Lonavala got 1,290mm

According to the IMD, Lonavala got a staggering 1,290mm of rain in just two days (that's more than double the usual!), while Bhira and Mahabaleshwar weren't far behind.

The region's unique hills make it one of India's wettest spots: Tamhini even rivals Cherrapunji in July.

This extreme weather is a reminder of how vital these mountains are for water supply, and how quickly things can grind to a halt when nature goes big.