Next Article
Red alerts in these states as floods, landslides wreak havoc
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Gujarat as intense rain disrupts daily life.
Floods and landslides have already caused trouble in the hills, and Delhi is feeling the impact too.
IMD issues warnings for several states
With "extremely heavy rainfall" expected in parts of North India over the next two days, schools are shut and work-from-home is being encouraged for safety.
In Delhi, the Yamuna River has crossed danger levels—prompting bridge closures—while more alerts are out for Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Odisha.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid waterlogged spots and stay alert for landslides or flash floods as authorities keep a close watch.