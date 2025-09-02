Next Article
Maratha quota stir: Jarange ends hunger strike after 17 days
Manoj Jarange Patil, who led the Maratha quota agitation, has ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government promised to grant Kunbi status to Marathas in the Marathwada region.
The announcement came at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday, with officials saying six of Jarange's eight demands have been accepted, and more action is coming within a month.
State to withdraw cases against earlier protests
In another big move, the state agreed to withdraw cases filed against people involved in earlier Maratha quota protests. This decision is expected to bring celebration across villages.
Much of this progress comes thanks to talks led by a special cabinet committee, marking a major step forward for the community's long-standing reservation demand.