Maratha quota stir: Jarange ends hunger strike after 17 days India Sep 02, 2025

Manoj Jarange Patil, who led the Maratha quota agitation, has ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government promised to grant Kunbi status to Marathas in the Marathwada region.

The announcement came at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday, with officials saying six of Jarange's eight demands have been accepted, and more action is coming within a month.