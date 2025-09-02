Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400

Relief operations

Rescue teams working in 4 badly hit villages

Rescue teams are working in four badly hit villages in Kunar and will soon move to more remote areas. Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management, said they can't predict how many bodies may still be trapped under rubble. The World Health Organization has warned that damaged roads and ongoing aftershocks are severely impeding aid delivery. "The pre-earthquake fragility of the health system means local capacity is overwhelmed, creating total dependence on external actors," it added.