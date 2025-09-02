LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400
Summarize
Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400
The quake struck late Sunday night in Kunar province

Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 02, 2025
05:45 pm
What's the story

The death toll from the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan late Sunday has reached 1,400, while more than 3,100 have been injured. The quake struck late Sunday night in Kunar province, flattening villages and destroying thousands of homes. Rescue operations are being hampered by difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions.

Relief operations

Rescue teams working in 4 badly hit villages

Rescue teams are working in four badly hit villages in Kunar and will soon move to more remote areas. Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management, said they can't predict how many bodies may still be trapped under rubble. The World Health Organization has warned that damaged roads and ongoing aftershocks are severely impeding aid delivery. "The pre-earthquake fragility of the health system means local capacity is overwhelmed, creating total dependence on external actors," it added.

Twitter Post

Nearly all villages in Nurgal district flattened

Recovery hurdles

Taliban administration under further strain

The United Nations Children's Fund has also warned that thousands of children are at risk and is sending essential supplies such as medicines, warm clothing, tents, tarpaulins for shelter, soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads, and water buckets. The disaster has further strained Afghanistan's Taliban administration, which is already battling a decline in foreign aid and deportations by neighboring countries. Britain has pledged £1 million to support UN and International Red Cross efforts, while India sent tents and food supplies.