Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 1,400
What's the story
The death toll from the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan late Sunday has reached 1,400, while more than 3,100 have been injured. The quake struck late Sunday night in Kunar province, flattening villages and destroying thousands of homes. Rescue operations are being hampered by difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions.
Relief operations
Rescue teams working in 4 badly hit villages
Rescue teams are working in four badly hit villages in Kunar and will soon move to more remote areas. Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management, said they can't predict how many bodies may still be trapped under rubble. The World Health Organization has warned that damaged roads and ongoing aftershocks are severely impeding aid delivery. "The pre-earthquake fragility of the health system means local capacity is overwhelmed, creating total dependence on external actors," it added.
Twitter Post
Nearly all villages in Nurgal district flattened
🔴 #AfghanistanEarthquake Update: Nearly all villages in Nurgal district, have been flattened. Survivors—especially women & children—urgently need food & clean water.— WFP in Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) September 2, 2025
Despite rough, mountainous roads, WFP is working to deliver high-energy biscuits to those affected. pic.twitter.com/Ykp9JOm2HO
Recovery hurdles
Taliban administration under further strain
The United Nations Children's Fund has also warned that thousands of children are at risk and is sending essential supplies such as medicines, warm clothing, tents, tarpaulins for shelter, soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads, and water buckets. The disaster has further strained Afghanistan's Taliban administration, which is already battling a decline in foreign aid and deportations by neighboring countries. Britain has pledged £1 million to support UN and International Red Cross efforts, while India sent tents and food supplies.