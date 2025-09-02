'Can't criticize audience': Lokesh reacts to 'Coolie's disappointing performance

Despite the massive hype and star-studded cast, Lokesh Kanagaraj 's Rajinikanth -starrer Coolie has failed to live up to expectations. The film, which was expected to break records as the highest-grossing Tamil movie ever, is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. However, it couldn't beat the global collection of Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama starring two newcomers. Kanagaraj recently reacted to Coolie's underperformance for the first time since its release.

Director's statement 'I never said anything...' Kanagaraj on why he stayed mum Speaking at the SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2025 in Coimbatore, Kanagaraj said, "I never said anything." "But it's their (the people's) excitement that brought me here. That's the case for not just me but all the stars and technicians." "Without their enthusiasm, we couldn't make movies. Hence, I can't criticize audience expectations." "Take Coolie, for instance. I never said it was a time-travel story or that it would be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)."

Audience expectations 'I'll try again...' Kanagaraj further added, "In fact, I didn't even release a trailer." "For 18 months, I kept everything under wraps as much as I could. Yet people will continue to have expectations. How can I stop that?" "Nevertheless, I can never write stories to meet their expectations." "I will write a story and if it clicks, that's good. If not, I'll try again."