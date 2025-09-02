Man sentenced to death for skin-color obsession murder

Lal was also found guilty of domestic violence

Even with severe burns, Laxmi managed to give a detailed statement before she died, which became key evidence.

Fourteen witnesses supported her account.

The Mavli court found Lal guilty of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and called his actions "deliberate" and among the "rarest of rare" crimes.

He was sentenced to hang (pending High Court confirmation), fined ₹50,000, and given one year of rigorous imprisonment.

The judge also rejected claims that he acted under provocation or mental illness, calling out the deep-rooted prejudice behind the crime.