IMD warns of heavy rainfall across India for next 24 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a widespread rainfall alert for several parts of the country today, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect intense downpours in parts of Northwest, East, Central, and Western India within the next 24 hours.
States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are set for especially heavy showers.
Red, orange alerts issued in several states
Red alerts—meaning the risk of severe weather is high—are out for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Orange alerts have been issued for Jammu & Kashmir; Punjab; Haryana; West Rajasthan; Madhya Pradesh; Telangana; plus parts of Maharashtra, as well as Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD also says heavy rain could stick around in some regions until September 6.
Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!