IMD warns of heavy rainfall across India for next 24 hours

Red, orange alerts issued in several states

Red alerts—meaning the risk of severe weather is high—are out for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Orange alerts have been issued for Jammu & Kashmir; Punjab; Haryana; West Rajasthan; Madhya Pradesh; Telangana; plus parts of Maharashtra, as well as Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD also says heavy rain could stick around in some regions until September 6.

Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!