Glacial lakes in India expanding rapidly, increasing flood risks
A new government report says over 400 glacial lakes across India are expanding, and the total area covered by glacial lakes has grown by over 30% since 2011, raising the risk of major floods for nearby communities.
As of June 2025, these lakes now cover about 2,500 hectares—up from around 1,900 hectares just over a decade ago.
Lakes expanded in June alone
Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and especially Arunachal Pradesh are seeing the biggest changes. Incredibly, more than 1,400 lakes expanded in June alone.
The Central Water Commission is urging real-time monitoring and early-warning systems to help keep people safe.
They're also calling for teamwork with neighbors like Nepal, Bhutan, and China since many of these water bodies cross borders.