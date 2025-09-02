Glacial lakes in India expanding rapidly, increasing flood risks

Lakes expanded in June alone

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and especially Arunachal Pradesh are seeing the biggest changes. Incredibly, more than 1,400 lakes expanded in June alone.

The Central Water Commission is urging real-time monitoring and early-warning systems to help keep people safe.

They're also calling for teamwork with neighbors like Nepal, Bhutan, and China since many of these water bodies cross borders.