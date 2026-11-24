10-day Indo-China border talk concludes; how did it go
What's the story
The second round of India-China military talks, which concluded after 10 days, has led to a major reduction in active face-off points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), News18 reported, citing sources. The Corps Commander-level talks were held in Arunachal Pradesh and aimed at easing tensions before winter. Sources told CNN-News18 that the number of face-off points has sharply decreased from double digits following these discussions.
Tension reduction
New SOPs issued to troops
Both India and China have issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to their troops, aimed at preventing friction and avoiding confrontations along the border.
However, some issues remain unresolved, especially regarding patrolling limits at one disputed point.
Both sides plan to consult their higher authorities before deciding on the next steps in this matter, the News18 report said.
Seasonal impact
Winter's impact on troop movement
As winter approaches, snowfall is likely to restrict movement across several friction points along the border.
Officials have noted that troop movement usually decreases during harsh winter months, making some of these points naturally inaccessible.
The military-level talks build on the August 25 meeting in Beijing between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The earlier meeting resulted in an eight-point consensus to advance boundary negotiations and improve border management.
Border management
Other consensus reached during Doval-Wang Yi talks
The Ministry of External Affairs stated both sides agreed to uphold the 2005 Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for a boundary settlement.
The consensus reached in August also included plans for two new general-level meeting points and military hotlines in the eastern and middle sectors.
Both countries agreed to resume border trade points, expand Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra batches, and share trans-border hydrological data.
They also agreed to hold the 26th Special Representatives's round of boundary talks in India in 2027.