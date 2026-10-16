Reema Nanavaty, SEWA leader, receives Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

Thanks to her leadership, SEWA has grown into India's largest union of informal workers, helping women-owned enterprises and women-led supply chains in fields like agriculture and textiles.

She has also led rehabilitation programs in crisis-hit Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and initiated SEWA's food security program, which covers one million households.

Nanavaty was honored with the Padma Shri in 2013, and now joins global changemakers like Tory Burch and Muhammad Yunus as a 2026 Clinton Award recipient.