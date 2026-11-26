Rekha Gupta: 60% of Delhi Yamuna cleaned, citing BJP promise
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that 60% of the Yamuna River in the city is now cleaned up, a big step toward the BJP's promise before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
She said work is moving quickly to clear out the rest, and this cleanup is a key part of making Delhi's river healthier for everyone.
Wazirabad-Okhla stretch aims cleanup by 2030
The government has been focusing on a busy 22-kilometer stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla, upgrading sewage plants and adding 39 new units to stop dirty water from reaching the river.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says they are aiming to finish cleaning by 2030, with help from the Union government, calling it an important move for both people and nature in Delhi.