Rekha Gupta announces 10,000 student hostels after Satya Niketan collapse
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced that the government will build hostels for 10,000 students, following a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives.
The new hostels aim to give both male and female college students safer and more affordable places to stay while studying in the city.
Drafting hostel policy, targeting unsafe buildings
With more students coming to Delhi every year, finding safe accommodation has become a big challenge.
"We have held meetings with the relevant departments, identified suitable locations and initiated the process of drafting a policy for the hostels," Gupta said.
Alongside this, the city is cracking down on unsafe buildings to make sure student housing meets safety standards and to prevent future tragedies.