Rekha Gupta announces Delhi SDRF after Satya Niketan collapse
After a tragic building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced Delhi will soon have its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Right now, the city relies on national teams, local fire, and police for emergencies, but the SDRF aims to make disaster response faster and more coordinated.
SDRF could have 1,100 personnel
Delhi is packed with people and sits in an earthquake-prone zone, making quick action crucial during disasters.
The new SDRF could have up to 1,100 personnel dedicated to handling emergencies locally, so the city won't have to wait for outside help.
As Gupta put it, The move aims not only to respond after a disaster strikes but also to make Delhi fully prepared and capable of handling such situations proactively.