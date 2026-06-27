Rekha Gupta gives Delhi coaching centers 1-month fire safety deadline
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just gave all coaching centers in the city a one-month deadline to fix their fire and safety measures.
If they don't get up to standard, they could be shut down.
This comes after a tragic commercial building fire in Lucknow that also housed a coaching center, putting student safety in the spotlight.
Delhi government plans citywide inspections
Gupta made it clear: keeping students safe is non-negotiable.
Coaching centers without proper fire audits or equipment will face tough consequences if they miss the deadline.
She's also encouraging students to speak up if they spot unsafe conditions, promising quick action on any complaints.
Plus, the government is planning stricter rules and citywide inspections to make sure all institutes are actually safe for everyone.