Rekha Gupta launches 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' ₹2,500 monthly for 4,000
India
Delhi is launching its new Delhi Lakshmi Yojana on August 26.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will give out approval letters to 4,000 women at Talkatora Stadium.
Each selected woman will receive ₹2,500 every month directly into her bank account, with the first payment arriving September 1.
Over 9.13L registered amid legal challenges
Interest has been massive: 9,13,495 women have registered since August 1 and 6,52,223 applications are in.
The scheme hopes to boost women's financial independence by helping cover health, education, and daily expenses.
However, some rules (like needing an MP/MLA recommendation or being the eldest eligible woman in a household) are facing legal challenges for making it tough for many to qualify.