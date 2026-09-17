Rekha Gupta launches Delhi organ donation portal, pledges own organs
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out a new organ donation portal as part of the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.
She even pledged her own organs and encouraged everyone in Delhi to consider doing the same.
The best part? You can now sign up and get an organ or tissue donation pledge certificate by scanning a QR code.
SOTTO NOTTO MoU promotes organ donation
The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) has signed an MoU with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) to promote organ donation in the national capital.
Operations will run from G.B. Pant Hospital.