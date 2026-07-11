Rekha Gupta-led government to install Delhi's 1st solar tree
India
Delhi's about to get its very first solar tree, set up right at the Secretariat where the chief minister and top officials work.
The Rekha Gupta-led government and city agencies hope this cool, vertical solar setup will boost clean energy use and make better use of crowded city spaces.
Solar tree powers streetlights, EV chargers
The solar tree looks like a metal trunk with branches holding several solar panels, so it generates power without taking up much ground space, perfect for busy cities like Delhi.
Some versions even follow the sun for extra energy.
Stored power will run nearby streetlights, electric vehicle chargers, and public amenities, while the tree itself offers shade for pedestrians.
If this works well, you might see more popping up around Delhi soon!