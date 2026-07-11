Rekha Gupta-led government to install Delhi's 1st solar tree

Solar tree powers streetlights, EV chargers

The solar tree looks like a metal trunk with branches holding several solar panels, so it generates power without taking up much ground space, perfect for busy cities like Delhi.

Some versions even follow the sun for extra energy.

Stored power will run nearby streetlights, electric vehicle chargers, and public amenities, while the tree itself offers shade for pedestrians.

If this works well, you might see more popping up around Delhi soon!