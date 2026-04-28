Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi heat wave action plan for commuters
India
Delhi is turning up its efforts to help everyone stay cool as temperatures soar.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out a Heat Wave Action Plan: think cold drinking water on every DTC bus and chilled water plus ORS at bus shelters, all aimed at making the city's commute a little less sweaty.
Shaded breaks, school ORS, services ready
Employers now have to give outdoor workers shaded rest breaks from 1pm to 4pm with plenty of water on hand.
Schools are making sure students get drinking water and ORS before heading home.
Meanwhile, essential services like fire, power, and water are on standby so the city keeps running smoothly through the heat.