Rekha Gupta unveils ₹11,427cr water overhaul across west, southwest Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a huge ₹11,427 crore project to overhaul water infrastructure in west and southwest Delhi.
This means better water access for around 3.64 million people across 20 constituencies, with underground reservoirs and nearly 3,830km of water network, including distribution pipelines, coming up.
Center and Delhi split 25% funding
The funding is a team effort: the Center and the Delhi government are each pitching in 25%, while the rest comes from loans or public-private partnerships.
Major upgrades are already happening, like the Asian Development Bank-backed projects modernizing Wazirabad's network with smart meters to cut water loss.
The plan also includes new sewer lines for unauthorized colonies and a LPSC waiver scheme to help 5.15 lakh domestic and 15,796 commercial consumers, all aiming for a reliable, round-the-clock supply.