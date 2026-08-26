Rekha Gupta unveils ₹11,427cr water overhaul across west, southwest Delhi

The funding is a team effort: the Center and the Delhi government are each pitching in 25%, while the rest comes from loans or public-private partnerships.

Major upgrades are already happening, like the Asian Development Bank-backed projects modernizing Wazirabad's network with smart meters to cut water loss.

The plan also includes new sewer lines for unauthorized colonies and a LPSC waiver scheme to help 5.15 lakh domestic and 15,796 commercial consumers, all aiming for a reliable, round-the-clock supply.