Rekha Gupta unveils ₹9,000cr plan to revive Yamuna
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out a "scientific roadmap" to revive the Yamuna River, a move that's been on people's wish lists for ages.
The city is investing nearly ₹9,000 crore to connect every home to proper sewer lines and stop untreated waste from flowing into the river.
The plan leans heavily on new sewage treatment plants (STPs) and upgraded infrastructure.
Amit Shah launches Delhi water projects
The announcement comes right after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched several major water projects, including new sewer lines, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and connections for unsewered areas.
There's also renewed focus on expanding water access in underserved areas.
Minister Parvesh Verma gave a shout-out to international partners like Japan International Cooperation Agency for their support, saying teamwork between Delhi and the Center will be key to making these promises real.