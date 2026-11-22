Rekha Patra, Hingalganj BJP MLA, on ventilator in Kolkata hospital
Rekha Patra, BJP MLA from Hingalganj, West Bengal, is in serious condition and currently on a ventilator.
She was first hospitalized on Saturday night after falling ill at home and later shifted to a Kolkata hospital when her health didn't improve.
State health minister visits Rekha Patra
Patra is now in intensive care under Dr. Yudhajit Sengupta. The state's health minister visited her this Sunday, showing how concerned everyone is.
Patra became well-known during the 2024 Sandeshkhali movement against TMC and won her seat in the 2026 elections.
There's been some talk about her recent disagreements with local party leaders, so people are watching closely.