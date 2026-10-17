Reliance Zomato Blinkit in trouble after Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹48L
Big names like Reliance, Zomato, and Blinkit are in trouble after Maharashtra's FDA seized expired and damaged food worth over ₹48 lakh.
Raids in Thane and Pune uncovered that products meant to be destroyed were instead put back on shelves, a serious breach of trust for anyone who orders from these platforms.
FIR names 10 across 4 companies
10 people, including senior officials and employees associated with the four companies, have been named in the FIR.
The investigation revealed some disposal agencies were faking certificates to cover up these illegal sales.
Authorities have suspended licenses at several locations, and the movement, sale or destruction of the seized products has been prohibited.
This case is a wake-up call about food safety, reminding us why it matters to check what we eat.