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'Relieved to learn' Trump, First Lady are safe: PM Modi
Shooting incident occurred at WHCA dinner

'Relieved to learn' Trump, First Lady are safe: PM Modi

By Snehil Singh
Apr 26, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his relief that United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance are safe after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The event was held at a Washington DC hotel. In a post on X, PM Modi said he was "relieved to learn" that the trio remained unharmed during the security breach.

Twitter Post

PM Modi's post on X

Incident details

Suspect fired at Secret Service agent

The shooting occurred when a man opened fire with a shotgun on security personnel. An FBI official confirmed to Reuters that the armed suspect fired at a Secret Service agent. Trump later revealed that the officer was saved by his bulletproof vest and is in "good shape." The suspect has been arrested, with Trump describing him as a "sick person."

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Security response

Secret Service agents evacuated Trump and Melania

Secret Service agents quickly evacuated Trump and Melania from the scene. Video footage released by Trump on Truth Social showed a man sprinting through a security checkpoint, briefly catching security personnel off guard before they drew their weapons. "He charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving," Trump said, adding that officials believe the suspect acted alone.

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Attendee response

Chaos as shots ring out

As the shots rang out, attendees at the dinner froze before chaos erupted. People screamed "Get down, get down!" as many of the 2,600 guests took cover. Waiters ran toward the front of the dining hall for safety. Security agents pushed senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, to safety on the ground.

Past incidents

Second assassination attempt on Trump in 2 years

The incident comes after two assassination attempts on Trump in 2024 during his reelection campaign. In July 2024, he was shot and wounded in the upper ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman was killed by security personnel. Two months later, agents spotted an armed man hiding in bushes at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities treated it as an assassination attempt, and the suspect was sentenced to life in prison in February.

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